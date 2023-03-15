Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) Posts Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$461.98 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$26.90 and a one year high of C$36.54.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

About Dorel Industries

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.