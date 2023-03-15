Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

