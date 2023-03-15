Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 927,979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 820,247 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $13.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.