Eastman Kodak (KODK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE KODK opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $272.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.91 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KODK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Eastman Kodak

Several research firms have weighed in on KODK. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.