Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,324 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

