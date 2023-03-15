Electroneum Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $40.82 million and $46,092.09 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004052 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000876 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00011850 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,498,308 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

