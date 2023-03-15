Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) PT Raised to $18.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.
ERJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.
Embraer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Embraer
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embraer (ERJ)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.