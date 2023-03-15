Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) PT Raised to $18.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

