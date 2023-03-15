Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.25) to GBX 2,580 ($31.44) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

