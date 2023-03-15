Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 1,049,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,003,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $610.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

About Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

