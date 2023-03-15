Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.11 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and $186,458.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00068471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00021979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000881 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,579,779 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.