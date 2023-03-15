Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

EFOI stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.