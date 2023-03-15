Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente Sells 768 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $18,424.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $786,416.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Rodney Clemente sold 925 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,043.75.
Energy Recovery Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.
