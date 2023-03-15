Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente Sells 768 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $18,424.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $786,416.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 3rd, Rodney Clemente sold 925 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,043.75.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

