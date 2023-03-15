Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 598,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 46,368 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

