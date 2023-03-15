Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report released on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBCP. TheStreet cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

BBCP stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

