Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TerrAscend Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TerrAscend in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

TerrAscend Stock Up 4.4 %

About TerrAscend

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.66. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $418.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

