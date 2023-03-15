Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TerrAscend Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TerrAscend in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.
TerrAscend Stock Up 4.4 %
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TerrAscend (TRSSF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.