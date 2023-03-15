Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn ($4.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.01). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN opened at $28.53 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $812.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $871,256.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,676. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

