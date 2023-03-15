Ero Copper Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.65.
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
