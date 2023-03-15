Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives $24.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUYTY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.88) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($25.05) to €22.80 ($24.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

CUYTY stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.