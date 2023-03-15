Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Robin Romero Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) insider Robin Romero acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$33,900.00 ($22,600.00).

Euroz Hartleys Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Euroz Hartleys Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Euroz Hartleys Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

