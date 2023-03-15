Eversource Energy Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eversource Energy in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ES has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $75.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

