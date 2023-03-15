Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,599,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,560,000 after buying an additional 119,568 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 91,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 40,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

