Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Neil J. Kaback Purchases 2,000 Shares

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Neil J. Kaback purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,791.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $476.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.