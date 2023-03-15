Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Neil J. Kaback Purchases 2,000 Shares

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Neil J. Kaback purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,791.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Farmers National Banc Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $476.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.82.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.
Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.
