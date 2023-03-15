Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.37, but opened at $26.71. Fifth Third Bancorp shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 5,012,628 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

