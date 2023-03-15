Financial Review: Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) vs. Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genel Energy and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.55%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

96.2% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genel Energy and Talos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.19 -$308.00 million N/A N/A Talos Energy $1.65 billion 1.02 $381.92 million $4.54 2.94

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy 23.12% 23.32% 7.90%

Summary

Talos Energy beats Genel Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman and Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

