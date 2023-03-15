First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Stock Performance

First Community stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $143.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at First Community

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Community news, Director Jan H. Hollar acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in First Community by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Community by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

