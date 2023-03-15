First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
First Community Stock Performance
First Community stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $143.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Transactions at First Community
In other First Community news, Director Jan H. Hollar acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in First Community by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Community by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
