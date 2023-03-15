First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Price Down 19.5%

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) fell 19.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.32. 356,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 403,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFWM. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

First Foundation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $515.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Foundation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

