First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Bought by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem comprises approximately 1.3% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth about $188,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.4 %

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

