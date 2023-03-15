First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina Purchases 2,100 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $121.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 17.25%. Research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 114,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

