First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.35.

Shares of FM opened at C$27.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

