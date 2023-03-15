Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Fluor comprises 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Fluor worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fluor by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fluor



Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Stories

