Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases $16,160.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 200 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $6,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00.

Formula One Group Trading Up 2.1 %

FWONK stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile



Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

