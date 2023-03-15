Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $89.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Stock Performance
NASDAQ FELE opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $100.00.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Electric Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.