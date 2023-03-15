Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $89.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

