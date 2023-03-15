Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,341,420 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,270,496.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,964,525.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,341,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,548,075 shares of company stock worth $34,193,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

