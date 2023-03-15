Future Fund LLC Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 0.5% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,528,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Splunk by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,267 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the software company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

