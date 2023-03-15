Future Fund LLC Grows Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Future Fund LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.