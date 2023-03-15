Future Fund LLC Raises Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Future Fund LLC grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for 0.5% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Bank of America upped their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Splunk stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.97.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

