Future Fund LLC Sells 52 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Future Fund LLC cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for 0.6% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $205.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.38 and a 200 day moving average of $232.72. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.80 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

