FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.

(Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.