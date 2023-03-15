FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.
