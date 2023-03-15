FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWYGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.