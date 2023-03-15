FY2023 EPS Estimates for DURECT Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DURECT in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.57). The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRRX. StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of DRRX opened at $4.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. DURECT has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

