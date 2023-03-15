GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €45.00 by Warburg Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($48.39) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of G1A stock opened at €42.68 ($45.89) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.18 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €44.52 ($47.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

