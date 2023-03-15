General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GD opened at $219.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

