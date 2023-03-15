General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $219.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

