General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 1.9% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

GE stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3,039.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

