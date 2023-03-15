General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Electric were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 266.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,709,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

General Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

General Electric stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,039.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.