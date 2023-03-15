General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.