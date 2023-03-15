Geron (GERN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geron stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,353,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the first quarter worth $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Geron in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the second quarter worth $50,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

