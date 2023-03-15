Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Getty Images updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GETY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter.

GETY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.99.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

