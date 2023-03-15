GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.00 million-$118.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.33 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.29–$0.24 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. GitLab has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.57.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

