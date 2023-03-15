Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,176 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.08. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 323.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

