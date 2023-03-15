Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 4,464 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in APA were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of APA by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in APA by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.